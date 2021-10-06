SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,883 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,438. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

