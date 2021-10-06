SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 72,450 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Union Pacific by 21.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 192,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 536,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $118,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.72. 78,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

