SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $4.99 Million Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.78% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

EGLE traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 16,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,753. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $674.08 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

