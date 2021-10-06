Sharon Dowdall Sells 26,052 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $187,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,055. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 643,099 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 90,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,501,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

