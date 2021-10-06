SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $12.93 billion and $19.66 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 361.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.35 or 0.99731700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.65 or 0.06245813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002667 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

