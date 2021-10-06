SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $132,382.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,573.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.17 or 0.06575461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00324387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.81 or 0.01108739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00529357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00379157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00288585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005661 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

