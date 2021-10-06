Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €210.00 ($247.06) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.78% from the stock’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.80 ($216.24).

ETR:SAE opened at €133.10 ($156.59) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -75.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €139.48 and its 200 day moving average is €154.84.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

