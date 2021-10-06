Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 269.70 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The stock has a market cap of £20.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.32.

In other Tesco news, insider John Allan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,405.80).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

