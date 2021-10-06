Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Wednesday. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

