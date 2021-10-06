Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Wednesday. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 359.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.87 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71.
STV Group Company Profile
