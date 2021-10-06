Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Decreases By 19.3%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

ACOR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,064. The company has a market cap of $46.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

