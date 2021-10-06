Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases By 27.3%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
