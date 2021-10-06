Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases By 27.3%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

