Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Drops By 20.0%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 4,821,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 150.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.