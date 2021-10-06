Short Interest in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Grows By 25.9%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAC opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Alberton Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.49 and a beta of -0.01.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alberton Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter worth $139,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

