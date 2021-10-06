Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Decreases By 19.3%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,739,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

