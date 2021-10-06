Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Drops By 21.4%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ARKR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 3,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

