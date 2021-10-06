Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expands By 24.5%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Astra Space stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,649. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astra Space will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

