Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Decreases By 17.3%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUUD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,687. Auddia has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Auddia in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

