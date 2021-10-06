Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Decreases By 21.6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of AUTL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. 214,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.79.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
