Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Declines By 18.1%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 831,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 108,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $392.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.