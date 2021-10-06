Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Increases By 24.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $29.64. 17,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

