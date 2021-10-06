Short Interest in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Expands By 26.0%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYAGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

MYAGF opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

