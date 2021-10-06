Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Declines By 20.0%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BELFB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. 83,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $138.74 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

