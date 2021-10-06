Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Decreases By 19.0%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 583,300 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,495. The company has a market capitalization of $198.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John Patience acquired 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 232,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804 over the last three months. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,592 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

