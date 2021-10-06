Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Declines By 18.2%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,622. The company has a market cap of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

