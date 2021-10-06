Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rises By 21.1%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BYFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,704. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $232.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

