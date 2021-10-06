Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Rises By 22.4%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,180,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 32,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 145.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

