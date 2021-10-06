Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Grows By 22.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CANO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 124,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,391. Cano Health has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $1,958,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

