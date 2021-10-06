Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rises By 23.4%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

