Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Expands By 24.5%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 222,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CHE stock traded down $9.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,574. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.13 and its 200-day moving average is $474.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

