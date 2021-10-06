Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Increases By 25.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 376.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

