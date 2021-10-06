Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rises By 22.0%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPIX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,684. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -285,000.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million.

Several research firms have commented on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

