Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 17.9%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
DAKT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
