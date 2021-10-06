Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 17.9%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DAKT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daktronics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 517,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Daktronics by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 333,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Daktronics by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 279,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 226,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.