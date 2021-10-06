Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Rises By 24.4%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE DEX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,035. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $152,558.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.