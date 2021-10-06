Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Increases By 21.1%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,742,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5,250.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 88,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. 3,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

