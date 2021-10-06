Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Expands By 26.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 587,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evogene by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evogene by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,180 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

EVGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.