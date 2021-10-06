Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Expands By 26.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 587,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $10.24.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
