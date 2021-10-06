Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Grows By 26.5%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

