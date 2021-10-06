Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Increases By 26.1%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

