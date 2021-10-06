Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Declines By 18.4%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,024,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FORW remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. 662,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

