Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Declines By 18.4%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,024,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FORW remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Wednesday. 662,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Forwardly has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.33.
Forwardly Company Profile
