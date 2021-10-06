Short Interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Increases By 24.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YMM. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YMM stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 30,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,806. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

