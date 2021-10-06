Short Interest in Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Decreases By 17.2%

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global WholeHealth Partners stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 82,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Global WholeHealth Partners has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

