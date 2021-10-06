Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 25.6%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 939,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:GGAL remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,461. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

