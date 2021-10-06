Short Interest in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Increases By 22.2%

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 124,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224 over the last three months. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,400. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

