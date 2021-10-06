Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Expands By 21.3%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,679. Hywin has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51.

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Hywin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

