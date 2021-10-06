Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Grows By 22.6%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMBI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,998. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.