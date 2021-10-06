Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Grows By 23.2%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. 67,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,894 shares of company stock valued at $57,211,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.