Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declines By 18.4%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 44,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,141. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 344,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

