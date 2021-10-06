Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Decreases By 18.8%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,402. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at $503,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $7,042,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $5,282,000.

