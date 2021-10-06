Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Increases By 24.4%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

LRLCY stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $84.41. 72,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,949. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

