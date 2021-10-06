Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Declines By 26.6%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 1,058,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

MLFNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

