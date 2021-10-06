Short Interest in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Declines By 17.2%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,587. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

